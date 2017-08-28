Cajun Navy heading West for flooding rescue missions

By Published:

Volunteers filled the parking lot at Single Source Supply in Lafayette.

At least 75 trucks filled with supplies hit the road this heading west this afternoon to help flood victims in the Houston area.

Many of the volunteers were victims of the historic flooding we saw here in Louisiana one year ago; they remember people coming from across the country to lend a hand and decided to do the same this time around.

Randy Bruner with the Cajun Navy explains why they’re going into harm’s way to save others

A lot of people have spent a lot of money on this that they don’t expect to get back and get don’t care if they don’t get it back. It just shows the human spirit at its best” said Bruner.

With reports of Cajun Navy members being threatened during rescue missions, Clyde Cain with Cajun Navy says some of their missions have been put on pause. But the group that assembled in Lafayette are still on their way to offer their resources. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s