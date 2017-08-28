Cajun Navy stocks up in Lafayette before beginning rescues in Texas

Volunteers came together in droves Monday afternoon to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The group met in the parking lot of Single Source Supply in Lafayette.

Around 2 o’clock, nearly 100 members of the Cajun Navy stocked up in Lafayette before heading west to help flood victims

Of around 90 trucks full of food and water, about 80 of them were towing boats and trailers filled with additional supplies.

Jordan Duhon traveled from Lutcher. He says, “We’ve got diapers, baby wipes, everything you can think of. They’re donating chargers for us to keep our phones charged while we go rescue people.

Volunteers came from all corners of the state with water, hygiene products and even gasoline.

Crystal Gainey drove all the way from the panhandle of Florida with a van full of supplies and few kayaks

“We believe that we should help each other. We’re just trying to get these people out there to safety, we don’t want to see nobody hurt” said Gainey.

Randy Bruner with the Cajun Navy said, “As human beings, we can’t just stay to ourselves and say why don’t I stay where I am and they can handle whatever they have themselves. We have to help each other out, that’s what it’s all about helping people

Benjamin Theriot’s home flooded in August of last year.

He says after seeing the flooding in Houston on the news, he couldn’t stay home and do nothing.

“You read headlines and you watch the news channel and you see people going through the same thing that we did a year ago exactly, and Houston is four hours away from the Baton Rouge area, you can’t help but not want to do something and that’s what we’re all here to do is try and help” said Theriot.

With reports of Cajun Navy members being threatened during rescue missions, Clyde Cain with Cajun Navy says some of their missions have been put on pause. But the group that assembled in Lafayette are in Humble Texas to offer their resources.

Click Here To Donate Today To The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund