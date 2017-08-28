Damages to home in Egan due to ‘small twister’

EGAN, La. (KLFY) – A home in Egan suffered damage after what the owner is describing as a “small twister” that hit his home.

The home is located at 176 Oleander Rd. in Egan.

Owner Nick Morgan says he heard a loud sound near 7 a.m. Monday morning and came outside his home to a sea of debris distributed throughout his yard.

The roof of his home flew about 100 yards behind the home as well as his back deck that flew all the way to the opposite of the house.

Morgan lives in the home with his wife, 4 foster kids, and 2 dogs.

He says he is grateful that nobody is hurt.

“I don’t know, it just scares you. I just wanted to make sure everyone was alright in my house. Thankfully that is all that happened, could have been worse,” says Morgan.

Morgan’s cousins and family members have been helping him with the repairs since the storm occurred.