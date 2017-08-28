Deadline to file Proof of Loss claims for August 2016 floods extended to Dec. 31, 2017

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Youngsville, LA city officials patrol neighborhoods in dump trucks to assist residents in flood areas. August 14, 2016. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/THE ADVERTISER)

The following is a news release from U.S. Sen. John Kennedy: 

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today announced that FEMA has agreed to give victims of the August 2016 flooding more time to file Proof of Loss (POL) claims with the National Flood Insurance Program.  Flood insurance policy holders now will have until Dec. 31, 2017, to file their claims. The previous deadline was Sept. 1.

“This is great news for the people of Louisiana who were affected by the August 2016 flooding,” said Sen. Kennedy. “It’s important to give flood victims as much time as possible to work with contractors and determine their losses.  I want to thank FEMA for giving insurance policy holders a little more time.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s