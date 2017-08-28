Iberia Parish deputies advising New Iberia residents to use caution on flooded streets

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says some streets in New Iberia are flooded and are urging residents to use caution when driving.

Major Wendell Raborn issued the following statement on behalf of the sheriff’s office:

“Due to Tropical Storm Harvey, there are some streets in New Iberia which are holding water.

Motorist should exercise extreme caution when traveling on flooded streets.

Drivers who operate their vehicles in these areas and cause damage to homes and businesses will be arrested.

We have had several complaints about drivers in jacked up pickups speeding in these areas.”

