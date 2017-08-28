Iberia Parish President extends voluntary evacuation issued Monday

UPDATE: Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard has extended the voluntary evacuation order issued on Monday, August 28 for another 24 hours.

If the threat of dangerous weather worsens, Iberia Parish Government will consider declaring a mandatory evacuation providing evacuation assistance, and opening a shelter for residents in need of a place to stay.

ORIGINAL (8/28/17):

IBERIA PARISH (KLFY) – In light of the severe weather, all of Iberia Parish has been placed under a voluntary evacuation order, effective 2:00 p.m.

Parish President M. Larry Richard says that is the weather worsens, the order will become mandatory and a shelter will be put in place for those who would need one.