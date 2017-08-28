Journey through Vermillion Parish: Intercoastal Weather Update

anvplayer video=”1445183″]

An update in Vermillion Parish was made this morning following the tornado that landed north of Erath Sunday afternoon. Rice and Sugar cane farmlands are the only reported damage and no lives were lost from the twister.

Moderate rain occurred in Pecan Island. Slight flooding began in ditches and front yards.

Passing through Intercoastal City, heavy downpours occurred and flooding in some areas and homes on un-elevated land or property.

Rain clears up in Vermillion Parish for now, but roads remain slippery and some areas are still flooded.

