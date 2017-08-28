List of flooded roadways in St. Landry Parish

KLFY Newsroom Published:

The following is a list of flooded/impassable roadways in St. Landry Parish from the sheriff’s office: 

 

  1. Hwy 103 near John Addie (very muddy)
  2. White Oak Rd (flooded)
  3. Jennings Rd near Church Rd (flooded but passable)
  4. Daniel Meche @ Hwy 742  (flooded but passable)
  5. Hwy 103 near Lopez Rd(flooded but passable)
  6. Point Verdie Rd – (flooded but passable)
  7. Bordelon Rd @ Hwy 745
  8. Anita Drive (flooded)
  9. Lawler Hwy
  10. Collins Lane
  11. Charles Burr
  12. Prayer House Rd
  13. Savoie Rd (1100 block) (Cankton)
  14. Domengeaux Rd (Cankton)
  15. Chris Rd (Cankton)
  16. Waters Lane (Sunset)
  17. Seven Arpents
  18. Nap Lane
  19. Spur Lane
  20. Mallet (Pecaniere area)
  21. Old School Rd (Pecaniere area)
  22. 22.Riley Rd (Pecaniere area)
  1. Sandy Rd
  2. Roy Guidry Rd @ Osage Rd
  3. Old School Rd – flooded but passable
  4. Seven Arpents Rd – flooded but passable
  5. 2900 blk Seven Arpents Rd– only trucks can pass – no cars
  6. Country Ridge Rd – flooded but passable
  7. Riley Rd -(off Mallet rd) – flooded but passable
  8. Fort Hamilton Subd (Linwood Lp area) flooded in some areas but passable
  9. Koch Rd – flooded but passable
  10. Hebert Rd – flooded but passable
  11. Garland Ave- not passable

34, Division Rd – passable

  1. Alex Richard Rd – passable

