List of flooded roadways in St. Landry Parish

The following is a list of flooded/impassable roadways in St. Landry Parish from the sheriff’s office:
- Hwy 103 near John Addie (very muddy)
- White Oak Rd (flooded)
- Jennings Rd near Church Rd (flooded but passable)
- Daniel Meche @ Hwy 742 (flooded but passable)
- Hwy 103 near Lopez Rd(flooded but passable)
- Point Verdie Rd – (flooded but passable)
- Bordelon Rd @ Hwy 745
- Anita Drive (flooded)
- Lawler Hwy
- Collins Lane
- Charles Burr
- Prayer House Rd
- Savoie Rd (1100 block) (Cankton)
- Domengeaux Rd (Cankton)
- Chris Rd (Cankton)
- Waters Lane (Sunset)
- Seven Arpents
- Nap Lane
- Spur Lane
- Mallet (Pecaniere area)
- Old School Rd (Pecaniere area)
- 22.Riley Rd (Pecaniere area)
- Sandy Rd
- Roy Guidry Rd @ Osage Rd
- Old School Rd – flooded but passable
- Seven Arpents Rd – flooded but passable
- 2900 blk Seven Arpents Rd– only trucks can pass – no cars
- Country Ridge Rd – flooded but passable
- Riley Rd -(off Mallet rd) – flooded but passable
- Fort Hamilton Subd (Linwood Lp area) flooded in some areas but passable
- Koch Rd – flooded but passable
- Hebert Rd – flooded but passable
- Garland Ave- not passable
34, Division Rd – passable
- Alex Richard Rd – passable