List Of Government Closures Due To Tropical Storm Harvey

The Vermilion Parish Courthouse will be closed due to weather conditions commencing at noon today and through Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

The Courthouse will reopen for business as usual on Wednesday, August 30, unless further orders are issued otherwise.

Canceled: Evangeline Parish Town Hall Meeting

Due to the unpredictable weather conditions caused by Hurricane Harvey, Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) must cancel his previously scheduled town hall in Evangeline Parish. The meeting was meant to take place this Wednesday in Ville Platte, Louisiana.

“It is with deep regret that we must cancel our town hall in Ville Platte and other planned events in the area on Wednesday due to unpredictable weather conditions in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. We continue to offer our prayers and assistance to those in the areas affected by this devastating event. In the midst of the storms, it is encouraging to see neighbors helping neighbors and people pulling together to do what resilient Louisianians do best. May God bless and protect all those who are struggling in Texas and here in our state.”

Closed – St. Martin Council On Aging

The St. Martin Council on aging will be closed and will not be preparing lunches tomorrow.

Canceled – Lafayette Parish School Board Committee Meeting

Due to inclement weather, the Employee Insurance Advisory Committee Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, 2017 has been cancelled.

Iberia Parish Government offices will be closed Monday, August 28.

The Iberia Parish Courthouse will be closed Monday, August 28. This includes all court officesand the clerk of court’s office.

New Iberia City Hall and City Court will be closed Monday, August 28.

Arc of Acadiana will be opened in both Lafayette and New Iberia today, Monday, August 28.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be closed on Monday, August 28 for non-essential personnel.

The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, in consultation with Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso, issued an executive order to close the Calcasieu River to all recreational boat traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

The order prohibits all recreational boat traffic on the Calcasieu River from the Interstate 10 Bridge north to the parish line.The order will remain in place until further notice.

LDWF to close Elmer’s Island due to Hurricane Harvey Sunday at Noon

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will temporarily close Elmer’s Island beginning on Sunday, August 27 at 12:00 pm, due to the anticipated impacts of Hurricane Harvey. As a precautionary and preparedness measure Elmer’s Island will remain closed until further notice.

LDWF has postponed issuance of alligator hunting licenses and tags for the upcoming 2017 wild alligator season at the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Harvey. The dates for the alligator license and tag issuance were scheduled for Tuesday (Aug. 29) and Wednesday (Aug. 30). LDWF will alert the public of the rescheduled dates once conditions have improved.

All six sites of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve as well as both sites of New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park will close beginning at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 25, and remain closed through Sunday, August 27, due to expected severe weather from Hurricane Harvey.

The following areas will be closed

· Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve Headquarters and French Quarter Visitor Center, 419 Decatur Street, New Orleans

· Barataria Preserve, 6588 Barataria Boulevard, Marrero (trails and parking lots will be closed in addition to visitor center closure)

· Chalmette Battlefield and National Cemetery, 8606 West St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette (battlefield and national cemetery grounds will be closed in addition to visitor center closure)

· Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center, 314 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux

· Acadian Cultural Center, 501 Fisher Road, Lafayette

· Prairie Acadian Cultural Center, 250 West Park Avenue, Eunice

· New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park Headquarters (419 Decatur Street) and visitor centers (916 North Peters Street, Old US Mint/400 Esplanade Avenue), New Orleans

Palmetto Island State Park In ABBEVILLE – CLOSED THROUGH THURSDAY, AUGUST 31.

Sam Houston Jones State Park in LAKE CHARLES – CLOSED THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER, 3.

Cypremort Point State Park in CYPREMORT POINT ON VERMILION BAY – CLOSED THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3.