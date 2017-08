OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY)- Opelousas Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting.

According to Detective Sgt. Crystal Leblanc, 38-year-old Lester Bowman was found with fatal gunshot wounds in the 700 block of North Lombard Street, behind his residence.

The shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. Sunday night, near the intersection of Lombard Street and Congress Street.

Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.