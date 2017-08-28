State of Emergency Declared for Lafayette Parish

The following is a news release from Lafayette Consolidated Government:

LAFAYETTE, LA – As of 11 a.m., Monday, August 28, 2017, Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Joel Robideaux has declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for the current rain band to dissipate sometime between now and late afternoon. The evening forecast indicates an additional 2.5 inches of rain, however LCG is preparing for the possibility of up to 5 additional inches through tonight.

The Tuesday forecast calls for the formation of new rain bands producing anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rainfall.

All citizens are asked to please pay attention to signs or barricades which indicate flooding ahead and not approach standing or moving water. It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.