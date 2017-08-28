UPDATED List Of School Closures in Acadiana

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: MGN

Iberia Parish 

Public schools in Iberia Parish will be closed Monday, August 28 and Tuesday, August 29.

 

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Parish public schools will remain closed Tuesday, August 29.

There is the potential for another 6 inches of rain over the next 24 hours, and the threat of flooding is expected to continue.

The Central Office will remain closed as well.

Essential personnel remain on standby.

A decision about whether or not to remain closed on Wednesday will be made tomorrow.

New bus routes for Gifted and ESL will begin Tuesday, September 5.

St. Mary Parish 

Under the advisement of Homeland Security, weather conditions necessitate that ALL St. Mary Parish Schools and offices close on Tuesday, August 29th.

The superintendent asks that personnel monitor conditions and stay informed via email and local news for any further updates as they become necessary beyond Tuesday.

All schools and offices will retain normal hours of operation for the remainder of today. Buses will run as scheduled.

 

Vermilion Parish

Public schools in Vermilion Parish will be closed through Thursday, August 31. School officials will monitor conditions and will make a decision on Friday, Septemeber 1 at a later date.

 

Charter Schools 

VB Glencoe Charter School in St. Mary Parish will be closed on Tuesday, August 29.

 

Daycare/Learning Centers

For My Child Learning Center in Lafayette will be closed on Tuesday, August 29.

All three locations of Ascension Episcopal schools closed on Tuesday, August 29.

St. Cecilia Elementary School will be closed on Tuesday, August 29.

Acadiana Renaissance Charter in Youngsville will be closed on Tuesday, August 29.

Catholic High in New Iberia will be closed on Tuesday, August 29.

St. Edward in New Iberia will be closed on Tuesday, August 29.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s