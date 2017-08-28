Vermillion Parish Office of Emergency Operations gives update following tornado

In Vermillion Parish residents were urged to seek immediate shelter around 2 P.M. after tornado activity was reported North of Erath.

The twister caused property damage for some rice and sugarcane farmers as they work to clean up their destroyed fields.

Director of the Office of Emergency Operation Becky Broussard said that there is no other damage from the tornado other than the local farmlands reported and no fatalities. While dealing with effect from Tropical Storm Harvey, Vermillion prepares for what may come next.

“What we’re waiting on is the water. They say it’s going to be heavy rain here today and tomorrow,” said Broussard.

There is an alert system in place for Vermillion Parish called NIXLE that provides public safety alerts in the parish. Residents can text their zip code to the number 888-777 to know of any bad weather coming to their weather.