Acadian Ambulance in Lafayette helping with operations & patients in Texas

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadian Ambulance is ready to help during severe weather here in Acadiana.

After Hurricanes Gustav and Ike, the company created a new command center in their conference room, to help handle emergency operations within the company and the communities they serve.

Over the last few days, Jerry Romero, President of Acadian Ambulance, and his staff have been supporting the needs and logistical operations for their companies in Texas.

“We’ve been evacuating patients from South Texas, and then the last couple of days the Houston area, and also supporting our existing employees shipping logistics over to them,” said Romero.

In the Ambulance Operation Center, all 9-1-1 calls are relayed for both self-help and if you need an ambulance during the storm.

“So they get their local 9-1-1 service, and then that call is transferred to us, and we talk to them, gather all the information about the response, and then offer them self-help on the phone while the ambulance is on the way,” said Chad Doucet, Operations Manager with the Lafayette Communications Center.

While the Ambulance Operation Center is always bustling with daily operations regardless of if a storm is threatening, the conference room is where the phone is ringing off the hook, as Romero and his team are busy making sure our neighbors in Texas are okay.

“We had the big flood in Louisiana last summer, where we had over a hundred employees flooded. So we’re just replaying the same playbook, and supporting those employees with funds and support, and making sure they are well taken care of,” said Romero.