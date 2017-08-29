Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco remembers Hurricane Katrina on 12th anniversary of storm

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadiana native Kathleen Blanco was governor when Hurricane Katrina crashed onshore in Louisiana 12 years ago today. Now, we’re watching another disaster unfold after a hurricane, this time, in Houston. KLFY sat down with the former governor as she remembered Katrina and spoke about how the country could learn from it in recovering from Harvey.

“The Katrina experience hit a highly populated Area. That was the first time in many, many years that we saw a major city devastated by a hurricane with heavy winds and flood waters coming in,” said Blanco.

Now in the midst of Harvey, Houston is experiencing deviating flood waters.

Blanco says, “12 years ago when so many Louisiana people found themselves in similar circumstances, it’s tough. It’s a really serious problem. I’m sorry more people didn’t evacuate out of Houston but it is a massive area.”

Blanco is impressed with the efforts of Louisiana and Governor John Bel Edwards.

“Well, I think Governor John Bel Edwards is doing a great job. He is right on the money, right on the mark, trying to pay lots of attention to the tracking of the storm, help the people that of already been possibly flooded or injured by the storm in its first phase. But we have more to come. This is a very unusual storm and will probably do more damage overall than Katrina because of the slow moving nature that it has adopted,” said Blanco.