Lafayette Parks and Rec holding supply drive for Harvey victims

Lafayette Parks and Recreation is holding a supply drive for victims of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston and southeast Texas.

You can drop off supplies for the victims at the Domingue Recreation Center until September 12.

Organizers are asking for donations of Items that are needed are toiletries, diapers, blankets, pillows, clothes, shoes, can goods, toys, food items, board games, and water.

The Domingue Recreation Center is located at 901 Mudd Avenue in Lafayette.

Chaylon Fils at (337) 322- 8570 or (337) 291-5558

