Road closures in Acadiana due to Harvey

(The Daily Advertiser) – Here’s a running list of road closures throughout our area due to Tropical Storm Harvey.
This will be updated as more road closures come in.
Acadia Parish
High Water:
LA 100 between LA 97 and LA 91
LA 97 at LA 100
LA 1123 between south Jct LA 97 and north Jct LA 97
Lafayette Parish
600 Bonin Road, Youngsville
Bourque Street between Denais and Lagneaux, Youngsville
Burgess Drive at Regal Drive, Broussard
Caroline Street, Scott, LA (Closed)
Chemin Agréable between Detente Road and Guillot Road, Youngsville
Chip Street, Scott, LA (Closed)
Commercial Parkway at Park Center Street, Broussard
Cormier Road at Post Road, Carencro
Creswell Street, Scott, LA (Closed)
1117 Dugas Road, Scott, LA
Dulles Drive at Herbert Road, Scott, LA
100 Fabre Road, Broussard, LA
114 Fair Grounds Drive, Lafayette, LA
1000 W. Fairfield Drive, Broussard, LA
Waterberry Drive at W. Fairfield Drive, Broussard, LA
3700 Block S. Fieldspan Road, Duson, LA
700 Garber Road, Broussard, LA
1500 Garber Road Scott, LA
Janvier Road at Gloria Switch Road, Carencro, LA
100 Block Gouaux Road, Scott, LA
Green Ridge Drive at Clay Ridge Drive (Closed) Youngsville, LA
Cankton Road at Ira Street, Carencro, LA
600 Block Janvier Road, Carencro, LA (Not Passable)
JB Road, Lafayette, LA (Closed)
Gran Lane at La Neuville Road, Broussard, LA (Not Passable)
LA 96 at LA 182 Broussard, LA
1100 Lagneaux Road, Duson, LA
Paige Street at Lagneaux Road, Duson, LA
N. Larriviere Road at Heritage Drive, Youngsville, LA
North/South Larriviere Road, Broussard, LA (Barricaded)
700 N. Larriviere Road, Broussard, LA (Barricaded)
N. Larriviere Road at Fairfield Drive, Broussard, LA
Hill Ridge at N Larriviere Road, Youngsville, LA (Barricaded)
Limoges Street at Marigny Circle, Duson, LA
300 Magnolia Knee Dr. Carencro, LA
Marteau Road at LA 92, Broussard, LA
1200 Marteau Road, Youngsville, LA (Not Passable)
Mills at Malapart, Lafayette, LA
4800 Moss Street, Carencro, LA
400 Oak Springs Lane, Carencro, LA
700 Old Spanish Trail at L. Provost, Scott, LA
100 Block E. Parkwood Drive, Youngsville, LA
400 Ridge Road, Duson, LA
Rue Bon Secours at Rue Novembre, Scott, LA (Closed)
100 Rue Scholastique, Carencro, LA
1300-1600 Savoy Road, Youngsville, LA
400 Sellers Road, Duson, LA
600 St. Etienne Road, Broussard, LA
St. Etienne Road at E. Main Street, Broussard, LA (Not Passable)
Stephen Street, Scott, LA (Closed)
St. Anne, Perez Drive, Sunset Street, Scott, LA
1100 Tolson Road, Lafayette, LA
US 90 at Albertson Parkway, Broussard, LA
4900 Block of Verot School Road, Lafayette, LA
3500 Verot School Road, Youngsville, LA
200 Viaulet Road, Youngsville, LA
Vincent Street, Scott, LA (Closed)
100 Weco Lane, Broussard, LA
2300 W. Willow Street, Scott, LA (Barricaded)
2100 W. Willow Street, Lafayette, LA
Windward Street, Scott, LA (Closed)
LA 733 (Eloi Broussard Bridge) over the Vermilion River closed to marine traffic only
LA 92 (Milton Bridge) over the Vermilion River is closed to marine traffic only
St. Landry Parish
Hwy 103 near John Addie (very muddy)
White Oak Rd (flooded)
Jennings Rd near Church Rd (flooded but passable)
Daniel Meche @ Hwy 742 (flooded but passable)
Hwy 103 near Lopez Rd (flooded but passable)
Point Verdie Rd – (flooded but passable)
Bordelon Rd @ Hwy 745
Anita Drive (flooded)
Lawler Hwy
Collins Lane
Charles Burr
Prayer House Rd
Savoie Rd (1100 block) (Cankton)
Domengeaux Rd (Cankton)
Chris Rd (Cankton)
Waters Lane (Sunset)
Seven Arpents
Nap Lane
Spur Lane
Mallet (Pecaniere area)
Old School Rd (Pecaniere area)
Riley Rd (Pecaniere area)
Sandy Rd
Roy Guidry Rd @ Osage Rd
St. Martin Parish
High Water:
LA 347 (Grand Point Hwy) at I-10
LA 328 (Anse Broussard Hwy)
LA 347 (Bushville Hwy)
LA 678 (Grand Anse Hwy)
LA 93 (Bayou Courtableau Hwy)
Closed:
LA 347 (Cecilia Sr. Hwy) between 686 (Coteau Rodaire Hwy) and LA 328 (Anse Broussard Hwy)
LA 347 (Grand Point Hwy) between Poydras and Doyle Melancon
Vermilion Parish
High Water:
LA 690 between Jct LA 82 and west side Vermilion River
LA 1266 between LA 690 and Palmetto Island State Park
LA 335 at LA 694
La 335 at Coulee Kinney Bridge
LA 82 at Burger King in Abbeville
LA 3267 at LA 14
LA 3267 at the Railroad Tracks
LA 3267 at John Hardy
LA 3267 at Youngs North Coulee Bridge
LA 694 at LA 82
LA 694 between Oak Street and Towne Lane
LA 699 at LA 343
LA 699 at Tee Robe Road
LA 333 at Broussard Brothers
LA 333 at Jct LA 82
Road Closure:
LA 3147 (Freshwater City Road) at Humble Canal Bridge
LA 14 (Charity) at Donald Frederick Boulevard
LA 14 (Charity) at Lyman Street
LA 14 (Delcambre Bridge) over Bayou Carlin is closed to MARINE TRAFFIC ONLY
LA 14 (By-Pass Bridge) over the Vermilion River is closed to MARINE TRAFFIC ONLY
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the following roads have had high water Monday. Some are flooded and impassable:
Giles Road
Bella Road – Between West Etienne Road and LA 699
Jane Street – West of Sally Road
Meaux’s Lane – West portion
Albert Road – East of Grosse Isle Road
Adier Road @ North Airport Road
Adier Road @ LA 338
Perkin Road – East of Tato Road
Andrus Road – Between Montgomery Road and Fusilier Road
Cheneau Road – West of Odilion Road
Junius Road – By the curves by Vigneaux Road
Alexander Road – Multiple areas
Oniedas Road
Boatshop Road
Big 4 Road @ LA 14
Adola Road
Lake Road
Theall Road @ LA 82
Gaspard Road @ Wright Road
Saltzman Road @ Wright Road
Mack Switch Road
Dalton Road – Between Judge Ducet Road and Klaby Meaux Road
Hargrave Road @ Klaby Meaux Road
Alton Road – West of Gilbert Road
Pecan Road @ LA 708
South Airport Road
Jacqulyn Street
Everglade Road
Cleo Road
Ollie Road
Dudley Road
LA 89 @ Maggie Road
Wilmer Road
US 167 @ Sandpit Road
West Etienne Road