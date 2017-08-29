Tropical Storm Harvey to make landfall in Cameron Parish Wednesday morning

Tropical Storm Harvey is starting its turn to the north and is picking up speed in the process.

Harvey is expected to make landfall as a weak tropical storm in western Cameron Parish during Wednesday morning.

Tropical showers and storms will continue across Acadiana along with stronger winds tonight and tomorrow.

Flash flooding is still the primary threat for the area and along the coast with a 1-3 foot storm surge possible.

Also, the marginal risk for tornadoes continues as well through Wednesday.