United Way of Acadiana Mobilizes Flood the Love for Harvey Relief

The following is a news release from the United Way of Acadiana:

LAFAYETTE, La. – United Way of Acadiana will be launching Flood the Love, a community donation drive to collect essentials, in response to Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the consequent flooding across Louisiana. This donation drive is in partnership with United Way of Southwest Louisiana in Lake Charles, United Way of Greater Houston and St. Landry-Evangeline United Way.

The community may drop off donations at the United Way of Acadiana warehouse at 215 E. Pinhook Road on Thursday, August 31 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Friday, September 1 from 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Saturday, September 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. Additional donation sites include St. Landry-Evangeline United Way at 311 W. Vine, Opelousas and United Way of Southwest Louisiana at 825 Ryan Street at the former Social Security building next to the United Way. Same hours apply at all drop-off locations.

Items being collected are:

Bleach – 1 gallon

Gloves – heavy duty

Disinfectant cleaner

Dish liquid

Trash bags

Paper dust masks

Paper towels

Mosquito repellent

Mops/brooms

Sponges

Water (case ONLY)

Non-perishable food items

Toiletries and personal hygiene items in travel sizes

Baby items (formula, wipes, diapers)



*Locations will not be accepting clothing items.

The community may make monetary donations by one of the following ways:

Text HARVEYFUND to 91999

Visit https://donate.unitedwayofacadiana.org/HarveyFund from any mobile or desktop device

Mail monetary donations to United Way of Acadiana, P.O. Box 52033, Lafayette, LA 70505. Checks made payable to United Way of Acadiana. A memo note may be added, specifying whether the donation should be directed toward Louisiana or Texas. One hundred percent of all contributions will directly help disaster victims.

Drop off monetary donations to United Way of Acadiana, 215 E. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette, LA 70501

Please visit the following sites to give to partnering United Way funds: https://www.unitedwayhouston.org/flood/flood-donation https://www.unitedwayswla.org/ https://www.uwsle.org/



If you are interested in volunteering and you are able to sort and pack supplies, please click this link and sign up as a United Way of Acadiana volunteer: http://action.unitedwayofacadiana.org/stepupnow

For more information, please contact Elsa Dimitriadis at 337.706.1230 or elsa.dimitriadis@unitedwayofacadiana.org (This contact info is OK for public distribution.)