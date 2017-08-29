Vermilion Parish calls for National Guards

In Vermilion Parish, the national guards are prepared and standing by for the first call of help.

At the National Guard headquarters in Abbeville, everyone is working diligently to prepare for what tropical storm Harvey may bring to Vermillion Parish. Parish officials requested for their assistance and the men were brought here just yesterday to give a helping hand whenever need be. The weather in Vermilion parish hasn’t called for their assistance just yet, so the guard spent the day maneuvering around the parish to become familiar with the high flood areas. “In the national

“In the National Guard, we prepare all year long to be able to respond to any natural disaster event that may occur in the state. We’re always ready and prepared to respond to the governor calling us up to come and do our duty. So this is just the end result of what we’ve done all year,” said Lt. Colonel Scott Desormeaux.

All of coastal Acadiana parishes are currently under a tropical storm warning, including Vermilion Parish.

APP USERS- CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON VERMILION NATIONAL GUARDS