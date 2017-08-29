Voluntary evacuation issued for western & southern parts of Acadia Parish

The following is a news release from Acadia Sheriff K.P. Gibson, public information officer for the Acadia Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness:

The OEP is issuing a voluntary evacuation for western Acadia Parish and parts of southern Acadia Parish. The area in general are with the potential flooding from the Mermentau River and Bayou Nezpique. This would be the areas between Basile and Evangeline, as well as Mermentau Cove and Premeauxville in the southern part of the parish.

There are currently no shelters open in the parish but will be addressed with the needs of our citizens.

Sandbags are available as follows:

City of Crowley: Tuesday & Wednesday from 7:30 to 5:30 pm

City of Rayne: Tuesday & Wednesday from 8:00 to 6:00 pm

Town of Church Point: Tuesday & Wednesday from 7:00 to 4:00

Acadia Parish Police Jury Barns: (Crowley, Iota & Branch) Tuesday only from 7:30 to 5:30 pm. Wednesday the Police Jury will be closed and will be on call if needed.

All schools are closed in Acadia Parish on Wednesday.