84-year-old safe after home destroyed in tornado

EVANGELINE, La. (KLFY) – A tornado in Acadia Parish damaged 4 homes yesterday afternoon.

The worst damage was done to the home of 84-year-old Margaret Parsley.

She was sitting in her living room in her recliner eating dinner when the storm came through and decimated her home.

Parsley’s granddaughter Jill Ortego says her grandmother was 10 feet from where the tornado hit.

Parsley vividly remembers every second of the disaster.

“My grandmother even said it sounded like an airplane was hitting her house,” says Ortego.

The damage mirrors a scene similar to a plane crash.

According to Ortego, Parsley remained relaxed in the midst of chaos.

“She was actually very calm. She was just glad to be safe. We gathered up her medicine and a few of her belongings and she took her walker and walked to the truck,” says Ortego.

After living 84 years, there is not much Parsley has not seen.

She suffered no injuries and is currently safe with family members.

Parsley is currently staying in her daughter’s home just down the street.

Volunteer firefighters and family members have helped with the cleanup but say the future of the home is a lost cause.