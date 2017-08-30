Arrest made in connection to Hilda St Shooting

ST. MARTINVILLE, La (KLFY) – A man has been arrested in connection with a July shooting in Breaux Bridge that left 2 people injured.

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Major Ginny Higgins, 23- year old Darren Livings was arrested and was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Livings has been charged with 2 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Higgins adds that Livings’ bond was set at $200,000 and the investigation remains ongoing.

