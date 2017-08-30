Breached levee in Gueydan causes road closure

GUEYDAN, (La.) KLFY- Last years historic flood left a 50-foot wide levee breach three miles outside of Gueydan city limits, which was never properly repaired. Flood water has caused a sectioned of highway 713 to closed.

“This is not a new breach, I want to let everyone know that this is a-year-old,” said Robert Broussard a Gueydan resident.

Nearby residents are fed up that the levee along highway 713 hasn’t been fixed since the historic flood last year.

Broussard says, “It was bad, it was right above the quarter grounds. Some of my neighbors it was about 9, 10, to 11 inches of water in their houses.”

Broussard said to prep for Harvey they prayed that the breach would be fixed.

“Come to find out that’s really a bad problem back there, and it’s not a very big breach but it’s enough to let that by you come in to where we are at,” says Broussard.

According to the Gueydan mayor, this water could potentially flood some 30 homes that are behind it, but as of right now the water hasn’t reached those homes and everyone is staying dry.