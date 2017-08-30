Deadline for 2017 Disability Awareness Award nominations is Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The deadline for nominations for the 2017 Disability Awareness Awards Ceremony is Friday, September 1, 2017.

Lafayette Mayor-President’s Awareness Committee for Citizens with Disabilities will recognize individuals or organizations that improve the lives of disabled citizens during their annual awards ceremony in Lafayette.

The annual awards ceremony will take place in October.

Awards finalists and those that nominate them will be invited to join in celebrating all award recipients at the 2017 Awards Ceremony.

If you’d like to nominate someone you can fill out an application online at www.lafayettela.gov/dac.

There you can also find descriptions of the awards categories and more information.