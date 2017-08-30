Flooding in Orange Texas triggers civilian rescue missions and evacuations

ORANGE, Tx. (KLFY) – Residents in Orange Texas are heading further east to higher ground as Tropical storm Harvey causes severe flooding in east Texas.

People living in Orange County are being transported to the Lake Charles Civic Center for shelter.

And this is why; knee deep in water on one of the cities main thoroughfares.

Flooding like this is happening all over the town which is why Orange residents are evacuating and not thinking twice about what they’re leaving behind.

“Because that stuff can be replaced. Knowing that we’ve got family that’s willing to help us in times of need and people like the Cajun Navy that have come through” said one woman who walked with her significant other from their home to a local business that served as a pickup location for evacuees.

As people flock to the civic center, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter says the shelter will remain open as long as there are people in need.

“We’re not going to just close the facility and put people out on the streets. So, I would hope that we can have the civic center take care of people as long as it’s necessary. What I would hate to see is to have to move people from here to somewhere else. We don’t want to do that, we don’t think we’re going to have to do that. These people have been through hell already, I don’t want to put them through any more” Mayor Hunter said.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning in the Orange County area until further notice.

If you would like to donate some time and effort to clean up, or shelter support, you can register at volunteerlouisiana.gov.