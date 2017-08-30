Latest List Of Road Closures Due To TS Harvey

The following is an advisory from the Louisiana State Police:

Statewide Traffic Advisory:

Due to roadway conditions as a result of Hurricane Harvey, all westbound commercial motor vehicle traffic (18-wheelers) traveling on I-10 should detour to I-49 north in Lafayette. At this time US 190 in Louisiana is open, but there are closures in Texas. Therefore, drivers should continue north and use I-20 as an alternate route into Texas instead of US 190.

Personal vehicles can continue westbound on I-10 towards destinations in Louisiana, but all others are encouraged to use I-49 as a detour due to the fact that I-10 westbound near the Texas border is currently closed.

Vehicles traveling westbound on I-12 further east in Louisiana should use I-55 north in Hammond as a detour. I-10 westbound traffic closer to Lake Charles will be diverted off of I-10 onto either US 165 north to I-49, or US 171 north to I-20. Please travel carefully, and avoid the areas if possible. For up to date roadway info, please utilize www.511la.org, or dial *LSP on your phone to report hazardous situations while driving.

The following is a list of road closures from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office:

1. Hwy 103 John Addie (muddy)

2. White Oak Rd – holding some water (passable with truck)

3. Garland off Hwy 347 – holding some water (passable with truck)