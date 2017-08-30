Zydeco Superstar Chris Ardoin to host benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey victims

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Celebrities from the local to the global scene are coming to the aide of Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

Here in Acadiana, Zydeco great Chris Ardoin is organizing a benefit concert this Sunday at Scandal’s on Kaliste Saloom Road.

He is your personal invitation from the man himself…new tonight at ten.

“It was a sudden thing, it hit my heart.” And just like that, a major effort to help Hurricane Harvey victims was in motion.

Zydeco Superstar Chris Ardoin is known throughout Acadiana and beyond and he’s using his talents to bring aide to the many victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“Well being that we’re from South Louisiana, we deal with hurricanes and tropical storms all the time and it was on my heart to help.”

And on his mind – Louisianians know all too well the devastation hurricanes can bring.

“We’ve been affected before and it was so much devastation in Texas, we just wanted to do something to help so we organized this hurricane relief benefit concert Sunday at Scandals.”

And he knew exactly who could help him get things rolling.

“I called Dustin Cravins and I said man we need to put this thing together. Then I immediately started reaching out to artists like Cupid, Connie G., Leon Chavis, Travis Motte, Lil Wayne of Same ol two step.”

And he says it’s not just local artists joining in the efforts.

Superstars like Beyonce, who is from Houston, Ludacris, and Kevin Hart are all donating to the same charity as Ardoin…www.breadoflifeinc.org

Ardoin says when it comes to helping people in need, “Everydoby’s heart is in the same place.”