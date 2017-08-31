DOTD gets resident feedback on Access Management Project

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)- The DOTD hosted an open house public meeting to get resident feedback on the proposed US 167 Access Management Project.

Over 34,000 cars travel on US 167 per day.

The proposed DOTD Access Management Project aims to make the roads safer for those drivers.

“It’s going to involve many different features such as installing what we call J- turns,” said Deidra Druillet the DOTD Public Information Officer.

These J-turns will help drivers safely enter US 167, known to most as Johnston Street.

“Let’s say if you are on a side road and you want to access US 167 Johnston St., what the J- turn does it requires those motorists to take a right, travel a little bit down the road and then get into an open median area where it allows them to perform a U-turn movement. It’s a lot safer so now the vehicles are going with the flow of traffic instead of against the flow of traffic,” Druillet explained.

“Being a 30-year resident I’m concerned on entering and exiting the subdivision,” said Harry Forsthoff a Lafayette resident who lives off of US 167.

Forsthoff has seen dozens of accidents and was impressed with the proposal.

“They have very good visuals laid out on the table. The individuals are well-informed,” said Forsthoff.

If the proposal passes construction will begin till early 2019. Forsthoff said it’s something Johnston Street needs.

“Right now we just have cut through in the median and it gets haphazard. The type of accidents we have can be fatal and minimize those the J-turns and limited access things like that and if we do have accidents they are just much more minor,” said Forsthoff.