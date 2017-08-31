Jennings High School teacher accused of having improper relationship with student

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in Jefferson Davis Parish say they arrested a Jennings High School teacher today who is accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said deputies began investigating the case on August 22, 2017, after receiving a complaint from the Jefferson Davis Parish School Board of an alleged relationship between an employee and a student.

Deputies were able to gather enough evidence during the investigation to request an arrest warrant.

Ivey said due to conflicts, the District Attorney’s office and 31st Judicial District Judge were recused from the case.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and a Special Judge were appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court to hear this complaint.

The teacher, Rachel Marie Gillespie, 26, of Jennings, LA was arrested on the charge of for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Gillespie was booked into the parish jail with a $25,000 bond.