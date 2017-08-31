New development gives Crawfish Capitol competitive edge in the Sportsman’s Paradise

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – If you know crawfish, then you know that Breaux Bridge is the Crawfish Capitol of the world and home to Crawfish Festival.

This 57-year-old annual festival is held every spring and attracts anywhere between 30 thousand to 50 thousand festival goers.

Festival Vice President Craig Olivier tells News 10 the festival generates more than a million dollars for the local economy.

And this festive town is getting another boost. Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais tells News 10, the historic town will soon be home to a new concept – Gander Outdoors and Camping World.

Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais tells News 10, the historic town will soon be home to a new concept – Gander Outdoors and Camping World.

It will be located directly across from Courtesy Ford on I-10.

Mayor Calais says Camping World is the largest retailer of motor home, campers, and camping supplies.

Calais says the building will be an estimated 65,000 square feet.

He also says Gander Outdoors, was formerly Gander Mountain and specializes in hiking, hunting and fishing equipment – similar to Field and Stream on Lafayette’s south side.

Calais says the new project will bring 12 to 15 new jobs to Breaux Bridge and surrounding areas.

Mayor Calais also tells us construction is expected to start by the end of this year.