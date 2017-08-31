Port Arthur residents continue to struggle in the aftermath of Harvey

PORT ARTHUR, Tx. (KLFY) – The scene today is Port Arthur was a very surreal one.

Roads were mostly empty besides the occasional person or two walking to find a shelter.

The main shelter was a multi purpose center that was housing up to 400 people with more set to come in.

Many could not leave town because they either did not have a vehicle to drive with theirs being stuck or because there was no gas.

Gas stations have been closed since the storm started.

The only one in town required a Herculean effort to get there.

It was a struggle for all but the biggest takeaway from the day was the people, so grateful to just be alive.