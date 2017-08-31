Rescue missions continued in flooded Orange, TX

ORANGE COUNTY, Tx. (KLFY)- Thursday in Orange County, several rescue missions are still under way as flood water, compliments of Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey still threatens the region.

Some streets remain impassable unless driving a large truck or a boat.

One woman was trudging through water when she was picked by a few civilians just trying to help people get through this dangerous situation.

“I think in the midst of all the storms, God is still good and we should learn a lesson from this. I don’t know how it is we can come together in catastrophic events and as soon as it’s over we’re going back to hating each other. It’s got to change, God is telling us something,” she said.

The National Weather Service has the area under a flood warning and a flash flood watch until further notice.