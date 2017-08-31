Saints fall to Ravens in preseason finale

NEW ORLEANS La. (KLFY) – The New Orleans Saints had their final preseason in the Superdome as they hosted the Baltimore Ravens.

With the season opener a week away, both teams rested their starters for this contest.

Saints Quarterback Chase Daniel was intercepted at the New Orleans 17 in the second quarter by Carl Davis of the Ravens.

Baltimore took advantage of the turnover with a Ryan Mallet to Chris Moore 1 yard touchdown connection.

The Saints had a chance to score after recovering a Thad Lewis off of a strip sack, but Will Lutz’s 49-yard field goal was blocked.

13 plays later, Bobby Rainey got into the end zone for Baltimore making it 14-0.

New Orleans finally lit up the scoreboard late with a Chase Daniel 16 yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill, cutting the Raven’s lead in half before the half.

In the third, Lutz tacks on a field goal, this one from 28 yards out, to cut the lead to 4.

The Saints added another field goal to shrink the gap to within a point

New Orleans had a final shot to take the win, but the Lutz field goal came up short in the end

The Saints begin the season on the road in Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Monday, September 11.