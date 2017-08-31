Sheriff calls for voluntary evacuation of western part of the Calcasieu Parish

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Lake Charles – With the threat of flooding in the western part of the parish, Sheriff Tony Mancuso requested a declaration from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to implement a voluntary evacuation of the western part of the parish.

“We are beefing up patrols on the Sabine River and throughout that part of the parish to protect people’s property,” says Sheriff Mancuso.

“We don’t want people to have to worry about looters should they choose to evacuate. There will be zero-tolerance for looting.” The National Guard and the LA Wildlife & Fisheries will be assisting with search & rescue, as well as patrols.

The Sheriff’s Office currently has high water vehicles and boats staged in the western part of the parish, and is prepared to handle evacuations and any flood related calls they may receive. Deputies will be canvassing that area to assist those citizens get out of their homes.

Sheriff Mancuso has arranged for pet and livestock needs through the CPSO Livestock Unit. Anyone with pet or livestock needs, please call 491-3605.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vinton Law Enforcement Center, located at 1302 Center St. in Vinton will be open 24 hours a day beginning tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. for the duration of the flooding event for anyone needing assistance.

If anyone is needing information regarding flooding or has any other flood related issues please call the CPSO Vinton LEC at (337) 491-4568 or 911 if it is an emergency.