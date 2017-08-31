Sunset Man arrested after leading officers on high speed chase through Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Sunset man has been arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase from Scott to Lafayette with a stop in Carencro in between

According to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger, Dylan Chiasson was speeding near the intersection of Dugas and Gouaux Roads and refused to stop for Scott Police officers.

Chiasson continued the chase through Lafayette Parish, going from Scott to Carencro and then finally stopping at a home on the Northside of Lafayette.

During the chase Chiasson at one point drove his vehicle head on in the direction of a Carencro Police vehicle, nearly causing a head on collision, according to Leger.

Chiasson was arrested and booked for Speeding, No Driver’s License, Felony Aggravated Flight from an Officer and Felony Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle upon a Peace Officer.