United Way of Acadiana Mobilizes Flood the Love for Harvey Relief

LAFAYETTE, La. – United Way of Acadiana will be launching Flood the Love, a community donation drive to collect essentials, in response to Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the consequent flooding across Louisiana.  This donation drive is in partnership with United Way of Southwest Louisiana in Lake Charles, United Way of Greater Houston and St. Landry-Evangeline United Way.

 

The community may drop off donations at the United Way of Acadiana warehouse at 215 E. Pinhook Road on Thursday, August 31 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Friday, September 1 from 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Saturday, September 2 from 9 a.m. to noon.  Additional donation sites include St. Landry-Evangeline United Way at 311 W. Vine, Opelousas and United Way of Southwest Louisiana at 825 Ryan Street at the former Social Security building next to the United Way.  Same hours apply at all drop-off locations.

 

Items being collected are:

 

  • Bleach – 1 gallon                                    
  • Gloves – heavy duty
  • Disinfectant cleaner
  • Dish liquid
  • Trash bags
  • Paper dust masks
  • Paper towels
  • Mosquito repellent
  • Mops/brooms
  • Sponges
  • Water (case ONLY)
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Toiletries and personal hygiene items in travel sizes
  • Baby items (formula, wipes, diapers)

 

 

*Locations will not be accepting clothing items.

 

The community may make monetary donations by one of the following ways:

 

If you are interested in volunteering and you are able to sort and pack supplies, please click this link and sign up as a United Way of Acadiana volunteer: http://action.unitedwayofacadiana.org/stepupnow

 

For more information, please contact Elsa Dimitriadis at 337.706.1230 or elsa.dimitriadis@unitedwayofacadiana.org  (This contact info is OK for public distribution.)

 

 

###

As the area’s leading community solutions provider, United Way invests in and activates the resources to make the greatest possible impact in our community. United Way of Acadiana is independent, separately incorporated, and governed by local volunteers. United Ways bring people together to focus on the most important needs in the community – building partnerships, forging consensus and leveraging resources to make a measurable difference. For more information about United Way of Acadiana, visit www.unitedwayofacadiana.com.

