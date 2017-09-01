2nd Amendment Sales Tax Holiday set for Sept. 1 to Sept. 3

Information provided by Louisiana Department of Revenue

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) – Hunters get a sales tax discount when they shop for firearms and other hunting supplies during the 2017 Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3.

During these three days, eligible purchases are fully exempt from all local sales taxes and are subject to only three percent state sales tax instead of the full five percent.

The sales tax holiday applies to a wide range of hunting supplies including guns, ammunition, hunting apparel and archery equipment.

Visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/SecondAmendment for more information