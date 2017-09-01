Acadiana floods the love with essentials at community drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- United Way of Acadiana has launched “Flood the Love”, a community donation drive to collect essentials, in response to Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the flooding across Louisiana.

Bleach, water, paper towels and trash bags are just a few essential items that people brought to the United Way of Acadiana’s warehouse.

“It’s been so wonderful to see the strong show of support across the community,” said Vice President of United Way of Acadiana Jason Huffman.

About 80 volunteers helped launch the drive. They varied from Goodwill to Catholic charities and churches across Acadiana. Partnering with the United Way in Lake Charles and Houston, flood the love turned into a flood of items needed for storm victims.

“Cases of bottled water, non-perishable food items, hygiene items. So things like toothpaste and toothbrushes. And the kind of things, unfortunately, folks will be needing because they’re in a sheltering situation,” Huffman added.

Thousands are sheltered and displaced after the storm and an Acadiana business owner says it reminds him of last summer’s flood.”My home flooded back in August of 2016. So there were so many people that came out and helped and they were so generous and everybody did, you can’t tell, did everything they could to help out in this area,” said Larry Thibodaux from WCC Furniture.

Thibodaux said that is exactly why he wants to help those affected by Harvey. The most efficient way he could think of helping is by writing a check to the Harvey Fund.

“Now that we have the impact in Texas and southwest Louisiana, it’s our turn to give back and as business people, a lot of times we just can’t get out there to Texas to help out. So it’s our job to send money to help these people,” he added.

The community may drop off donations at the United Way of Acadiana Warehouse on Pinhook Road until this Saturday at 12PM. All proceeds and donations will go towards those affected by the storm.