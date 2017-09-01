Community reached out to “Flood the Love” for Harvey victims

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadiana residents helped the victims of Harvey by donating items and money to the United Way’s “Flood the Love” campaign.

The United Way is asking for cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items, bottled water, baby items, and personal care products.

The items will be donated to flood victims from southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

United Way officials say around 100 storm evacuees from Texas stopped by today to receive donations.

“They started coming today and it was pretty heart wrenching to see them in the condition that they were in, basically with the clothes on their back and nothing. So thanks to the generosity of people who came by today we were able to help them at least know that the people here are ready to help them in any way that we can,” said Margaret Trahan, president, and CEO if United Way of Acadiana.

Officials say personal care items like soap, toothpaste, and shampoo and children’s items like crayons, coloring books, and games are really needed.

“Flood the Love” continues on Saturday from 9 am until noon.

