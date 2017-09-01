Faust Phenom for Week 1 2017

First and 10 part I

Part II

The week one Faust Phenom is Sacred Heart quarterback Wes Launey.

He had two touchdown passes in the 1st quarter for more than 100 yards

Sacred Heart wins the Tee Cotton Bowl, the rebirth 40-19.

Other final scores

Northside 42, Glen Oaks 0

Catholic-NI 42, Westgate 35

Catholic-PC 54, Port Barre 0

Pope John Paul II 40, Westminster 0

Eunice 24, Opelousas 0

Barbe 56, Ponchatoula 13

Games moved to Saturday:

St. Martinville at New Iberia, 10 a.m.

Crowley at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Vermilion Catholic at Loreauville, 6 p.m.

Beau Chene at North Vermilion, 4 p.m. at STM

North Central at Gueydan, 11 a.m.

Ascension Episcopal at Erath, 6 p.m.

West St. Mary at Abbeville, 5 p.m.

St. Edmund at Hanson, 4 p.m.

Iota at Basile, 5 p.m.,

Houma Christian at Highland Baptist, 5 p.m. at NISH