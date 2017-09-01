“Rednecks with Paychecks” helping rescue efforts in Port Arthur, TX

PORT ARTHUR, TX (KLFY) – Even with sunny skies in Port Arthur, Texas, flood levels are still at a massive number.

Many groups have been recognized as part of the rescue effort after this massive flooding.

It is time to add another name to that list.

One that might make you have to hear it twice.

Rednecks with Paychecks.

You may laugh at their name, but their work is serious.

They are one of the rescue groups that have come on their own to not bring supplies to people but also bring those that are still trapped back to safe land.

“We surround ourselves with good people. Our team is just great people. We come from the military…everything from construction workers to firefighters…paramedics. We like to help people especially when we have equipment like this,” Said Derrick Morse of Rednecks with Paychecks.

“I’ve worked five tornadoes and I can empathize with the people that have lost everything, said Brad Nielson, Friday’s dispatcher of the group.

One mission the rescue group took part in involved Andrew Ramirez. Ramirez and his wife have a four-month-old son who was born 3 months prematurely.

The couple has not been able to access their son’s medicine that helps him fight major problems with his liver.

Nielsen was not just able to get Ramirez in but also helped him move everything he owned out of his apartment.

Rednecks with Paychecks said they aren’t going to stop until they aren’t needed anymore.