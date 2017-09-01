Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for Teen Runaway

The following is a release from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is actively attempting to locate the above picture female, identified as Shaina N. Crochet, who is missing from her residence located on LA Hwy 82 South, Abbeville, LA. Ms. Crochet departed her home after climbing out of a bedroom window. She was discovered missing by her mother at approximately 0100 hours on the morning of 08-31-2017. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Ms. Chochet is described as being approximately 5’1”, weighing approximately 123 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with the words ‘Karma” across the front and gray tight fitting warm-up pants with the word “Aero” across the back. Crochet also has a home-made tattoo of a cross on her left wrist.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Shaina N. Crochet, please contact Sergeant Kim Verret at 337-898-4403, 337-517-6423, or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-898-4400.

Ms. Crochet is entered into NCIC as missing.