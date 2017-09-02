David Trosclair’s legacy lives on through scholarships

In education news, we have information about a scholarship at UL Lafayette for students majoring in Kinesiology. And, it’s easy to win because a student’s grades and academic accomplishments aren’t a major factor.

This scholarship honors the life and legacy of David Trosclair, a former Kinesiology major, who died suddenly in 2010.

To help raise funds for this scholarship here’s what you can do:

Buy a $10 ticket from any Kinesiology student to win a custom designed cruise for 2. Another fun part, that same ticket gets you a free car wash at any of the three locations of Todd’s car wash locations throughout Acadiana.

David’s mother, Carol Trosclair, says when other K-P-A members reach their goals in higher education, her son’s legacy continues through their success.

For ticket information, call Carol at 337-255-8155.