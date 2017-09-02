Saving woman from sinking car all in a day’s work, says journalist Dalfred Jones

PORT ARTHUR, TX. (KLFY) It happened in the first day or so after Hurricane Harvey hit, and now it has happened again, but this time it involves a member of the News Ten Team.

We’re talking about when a reporter becomes part of the story.

And, it was all caught on camera when our own Weekend Anchor and Reporter, Dalfred Jones rescued a woman from her vehicle that was submerged in floodwaters.

It happened Friday morning in Port Arthur, Texas.

Crew members from KLFY were traveling along Gulfport Drive, a flooded highway in Port Arthur, Tx. and spotted a partially submerged vehicle.

Dalfred said it appeared the driver attempted to turn around, misjudged the road and went into the ditch.

“She started screaming, I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die, somebody help me!”

Dalfred says, at that moment, he sprang into action quickly jumping out of his vehicle and high-stepping it towards the stranded motorist who was rescued and brought to safety.

“I’m not a hero. I’m just a man. Anybody would have done the same thing. I was just in the right place at the right time. It’s all in a day’s work.”

Another motorist just happened to have a camera to capture this event and sent the photo to our newsroom.

“Earlier this week, I was talking to a co-worker about not having done enough to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and then this situation presented itself.”