6th grade Fatima student killed in boating accident in Cameron parish, another in critical condition

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY) A sixth grade student at Our Lady of Fatima School in Lafayette has died and another sixth grade student is in critical condition following a boating crash Saturday at Hebert’s Landing.

According to the Lafayette Diocese, both students will remain unidentified until such time that family members choose to release their identities.

Diocese Spokesperson Blue Rolfes said both students were riding jetskies when the crash happened.

One of the jetski riders succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the second rider was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition, Rolfes said.

Lieutenant Jesse Savoie with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries says investigators are still sorting through the evidence to determine how the collision happened.