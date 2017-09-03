Parks teen arrested following accidental shooting that injures 16-year-old boy, police say

St. Martinville, La. (KLFY) A 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after he accidentally shot a 16-year-old in the neck Saturday night in Parks, La.

According to Major Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived at a house in the 5300 block of Bridge Street around 9 p.m. Saturday to find a 16-year-old boy shot once in the neck,.

Higgins said he was airlifted to Lafayette General Hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical condition.

Following an investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives were able to determine the shooting was accidental and arrested 17 year old Ryan Jeffery, of Parks, La., on 1 count of negligent injury.

According to Higgins, Jeffery was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond set.