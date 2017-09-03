Salvation Army’s 3rd annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser set for September 7

KLFY Newsroom Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Salvation Army will hold its 3rd ‘annual Empty Bowl’ fundraiser from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, September 7 at River Oaks Event Center.

 

Lt. Samantha McGee from the Lafayette Salvation Army says the proceeds from the event will benefit the programs of the Salvation Army, which provides much needed services to the area’s needy.

Attendees will also receive a handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl designed by local artisans.

Salvation Army Advisory Board member, Rodney Bullard, Vice President of Community Affairs for Chick-fil-A, and Executive Director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation will be the guest speaker.

Entertainment will be provided by Grammy-nominated Music Educator and Saxophonist Mickey Smith, Jr.

For more information on sponsorship levels or individual tickets, call 337-235-2407. .

