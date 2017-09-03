UPDATE: 16-year old victim in Parks shooting dies from injuries, suspect booked on Negligent Homicide

UPDATE: The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the victim in Saturday evening’s shooting that happened in the 5300 block of Bridge Street Highway has passed away.

Major Ginny Higgins says the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the 16-year old male victim’s passing this morning.

The suspect in this accidental shooting, Ryan Jeffery, 17, has been subsequently booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on one count of Negligent Homicide.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

St. Martinville, La. (KLFY) A 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after he accidentally shot a 16-year-old in the neck Saturday night in Parks, La.

According to Major Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived at a house in the 5300 block of Bridge Street around 9 p.m. Saturday to find a 16-year-old boy shot once in the neck,.

Higgins said he was airlifted to Lafayette General Hospital for treatment and is currently listed in serious condition.

Following an investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives were able to determine the shooting was accidental and arrested 17 year old Ryan Jeffery, of Parks, La., on 1 count of negligent injury.

According to Higgins, Jeffery was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond set.