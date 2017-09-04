23-year old man injured in early Sunday morning shooting on Clinton Street

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Lafayette police are investigating a shooting from over the weekend.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:30 a.m. on September 3rd in the 100 block of Clinton Street.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says a 23-year-old black male victim suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Ratcliff says the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact police or Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS.